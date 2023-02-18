Arson-hit Boston pub to be knocked down for housing

Lincolnshire Police said they are treating the “incidents as priorities” after recent fights involving youths carrying knives and other weapons in the Ermine West and Moorland areas of Lincoln.

At around 2pm on February 11, Police received multiple reports that a fight had broken out between nine youths in Ermine Close, with some of those involved reported to be carrying knives.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of public order offences before being released on bail while investigations continue.

Two further teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, were later arrested on suspicion of public order offences before being released on police bail.

Police confirmed on Friday, February 17 that a fifth person – a 17-year-old male – was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and was also released on bail.

Officers were called to reports that a group had been fighting in the Backies area of Moorland at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, February 14.

Police said investigations so far indicate that this was a pre-arranged fight between a group of youths, organised via social medial channels.

It was reported that some of the people involved had brought bladed weapons and a hammer, and two people sustained minor injuries.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray and released on police bail with conditions not to contact others involved in the incident.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and released on bail with conditions not to contact certain individuals believed to be involved.

Ryan Holden, 26, was charged with a public order offence. He was released on bail and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on March 9.

These are not the only recent concerning incidents involving youths in Lincoln. Earlier this month, Lincolnshire Police issued two dispersal orders to combat a rise in incidents in Lucy Tower Car Park and wider city centre.

On February 2, the force that that since January 14 officers had been called to issues at Lucy Tower Car Park on 11 different occasions, which stared as anti-social behaviour and later progressed to criminality. This included reports of youths throwing cones at homeless people and urinating on them.

The Lincolnite contacted Lincolnshire Police to ask what action is being taken to tackle the problem of youths and anti-social behaviour in the city, and what reassurance residents can be given over the spate of incidents.

Detective Inspector Dave Harrop said: “We take any incidence of disorder, particularly when it is reported that weapons are involved, very seriously.

“We know that it can have a significant impact on local residents and businesses, and it’s completely unacceptable that people may feel fear in their own community because of the actions of a select few who behave irresponsibly.

“We are investigating recent events in Ermine West and the Backies thoroughly and have already carried out a number of arrests in both incidents, as well as a charge for the Backies incident.

“We also continue to investigate the anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in the Lucy Tower car park area.

“Officers are conducting patrols in these areas, we have been carrying out interviews and speaking with local residents to build our intelligence picture around the circumstances and the people involved, and we are working with partners at the City of Lincoln Council’s CCTV team to monitor activity in town.

“There are a number of actions we’re taking which we can’t talk about, but can assure you that our Neighbourhood Policing Teams and CID are treating the incidents as priorities.

“We would encourage anyone who has information which could help any of our enquiries to get in touch, and if you are worried, you can also submit information completely anonymously via Crimetoppers.”

