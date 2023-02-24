Banning order for sixteen football fans after fights at Boston match
Disorder broke out at the New Year’s Day match
Sixteen people have been handed football banning orders following disorder at The Walks stadium in King’s Lynn on Sunday 1st January 2023.
Seven King’s Lynn supporters and 10 Boston supporters appeared in court yesterday (Thursday 23rd February 2023) charged with a combination of pitch encroachment and public order offences. All bar one pleaded guilty.
It happened during the second half of the match between King’s Lynn Town and Boston when rival supporters began fighting inside the stadium.
These banning orders mean that they cannot attend any regulated football match anywhere in the country for the length of the order.
Superintendent Wes Hornigold said: “Fighting between fans has no place in football and this result shows how robustly we will deal with incidents. We worked closely with King’s Lynn Town Football Club on the day to disrupt the violence and the vast majority of fans had a safe and enjoyable time.”
Boston United Supporters
– Joseph Orrell, aged 32, of Mallow Gardens, Boston
5 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 100 hours unpaid work
– Nathan Stubley, aged 30, of Marshland Drive, Holbeach
3 year FBO, 12 month community order, 100 hours unpaid work
– Jamie Burgin, aged 18, of Bayswood Avenue, Boston
3 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work
– Gary Jaques, aged 31, of St Mary’s Way, Old Leake, Boston
3 year FBO, 24 month conditional discharge
Dean Gross, aged 54, of Pen Street, Boston
4 year FBO and £835 fine
– Andrew WARD, aged 44, of West Street, Boston
4 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work
– Perry Pagden, aged 40, of Oak Crescent, Boston
5 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work
– Cody Isham, aged 18, of The Golf Yard, Boston
3 year FBO, 12 month conditional discharge
– Brody Ingamells, aged 18, of Watery lane, Butterwick, Boston
3 year FBO, 24 month conditional discharge
Callum Mccuaig, aged 33, The Paddock, Kirton, Boston was also charged with public order offences and has denied the offence – he will stand trial in July.
Kings Lynn Supporters
– Andrew Huarns, aged 33, of Saddlebow Road, King’s Lynn
4 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work
– John Gallagher, aged 54, of Saddlebow Road, King’s Lynn
4 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work
– Nathan Young, aged 44, of Bullock Road, Terrington St Clement
4 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work
– Wayne Codona, aged 33, of London Road, Suton
4 year FBO 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work
– John ELLIS, aged 22, of Turbus Road, King’s Lynn
3 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work
– Owen Haylock, aged 24, of Lynn Road, Gayton
3 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work
– Liam Simper, aged 18, of Queens Place, Wiggenhall St Germans
4 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work
This follows a 3 year FBO being given to a fan at the KLTFC v Stevenage FA Cup fixture on 26th November 2022. Raymond Tuck, 60 of Browning Place, King’s Lynn was given the order on 2nd February 2023.