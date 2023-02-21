‘Biggest pancake race since lockdown’ in Grimsby
People had a flipping great time
Shrove Tuesday has creped up on us and in Grimsby councillors, mayors, clergy, nearby schools, and even police, were involved in what was described as the ‘biggest pancake race since lockdown’.
Organisers were said to have discouraged flipping of the pancakes this year in case the seagulls eat them.
In what was a fun, and competitive, day William brought home the winning pancakes for team Lisle Marsden and said “it was really fun”.
