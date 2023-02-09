Boston College’s new £10m Mayflower building approved by council

Boston Borough Council has granted planning approval for a new bespoke learning centre for young people at Boston College.

Construction will commence on the site in May 2023, with the building set to open for learners in September 2024.

The government approved Town Deal funding of £9.9 million for the Mayflower building at Boston College will see the college commit £725,000 in capital co-funding and over £5.5 million in revenue costs over five years.

It will be located on the site currently occupied by Boston College’s Ingelow Centre on Rowley Road.

This will mean that foundation learners based here will be moving to a newly refurbished building at the main Rochford campus.

Claire Foster, Boston College Principal and CEO said: “We are thrilled that planning permission for the iconic Mayflower, the flagship project of Boston’s Towns Deal has been granted.

“The state-of-the-art facility will provide a shining beacon of aspiration for higher level and adult education at a time when our town needs it most.”

The Mayflower will provide a botanical garden haven for the community, while inside a unique learning environment will aim at inclusive higher education.

A well as this, spaces will be made for voluntary services, health and wellbeing support and careers advice, utilising capital funding from the Office for Students to create a space at the Mayflower for hybrid and self-directed learning.

Neil Kempster, Chair of Boston Town Deal, said: “It is fantastic news that planning consent has been granted for the Mayflower. This is a significant step towards creating a new, inspirational centre for learning in Boston.

“The Mayflower project has always been the flagship scheme within the Town Deal portfolio and it is brilliant news that it has taken a massive step forward with the grant of planning permission.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Boston College as they bring this important project to fruition, which will provide many more opportunities for local people to gain skills, knowledge and training.”

Councillor Nigel Welton, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Development and Planning, said: “We are delighted that Boston College have been given the green light with the Mayflower development.

“This project is going to be a key addition to the Boston College campus and is set to significantly improve adult learning in Boston and surrounding areas.”

