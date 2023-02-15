Bottle and Glass pub near Lincoln shut, but not for long
Returning to its former “welcoming local”
A pub in a village near Lincoln has been closed, but will reopen under new management and return to its former “welcoming local” with entertainment.
The exact reopening date has yet to be confirmed, but The Bottle & Glass in Scothern posted on social media on Sunday to say that entertainment will return at the pub, including local bands and singers, quiz nights, and more.
It added: “Although we appreciate your local being closed is very frustrating please be patient whilst we form a new team for the Bottle & Glass and return the site back to its former self.”
