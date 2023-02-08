C-ewe-te! Rand Farm welcomes first lambs of the season
A key time of year for the ewes at Rand Farm Park
As spring arrives, so do some cute new faces at Rand Farm Park, with the first lambs of the 2023 season getting used to their new Lincolnshire surroundings.
Rand Farm Park near Market Rasen plays home to many different animal species, but it is around this time of year the attention turns to sheep entering birthing season.
Two lambs have now been born and integrated into their pen at the farm, even getting to know their much larger neighbours!
The lambs do not have names, as Rand Farm tend not to pick names for them, but they are likely to be joined by even more once the rest of the ewes begin birthing.
Joshua Waring, Director says; “Springtime is one of our favourite seasons on the farm. Not only do the morning jobs become a little warmer, but almost every week we welcome new life into the world.
“You can join us this February Half-Term to help our farm team notice signs of labour and there’s even a possibility you may be able to see a lambing, live.
“We will also be bottle feeding our cade lambs every day at 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm in the undercover Large Animal Barn.”
