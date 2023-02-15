CCTV appeal after affray and assault of police officer in Lincoln
An officer was pushed to the ground after a foot pursuit
We are appealing for help to identify the individual in these pictures who we believe might be able to help us in our investigation into an affray and the assault of a police officer.
We were called to reports of an affray in High Street, Lincoln at around 12.25am on Sunday 29 January.
Officers attended and were involved in a foot pursuit which led to the officer being pushed to the ground, causing a minor injury. The suspect then left the scene.
If you know the person in these images, please contact PC 229 Lindsay on [email protected] or call 07442828286 and quote crime reference number 23000057948.
