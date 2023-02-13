Closure on the cards for Lincoln Paperchase shop
It seems the company’s 106 shops will be erased from High Streets
National stationery, cards and accessories brand Paperchase has announced it will close its shop on Lincoln High Street.
‘Store closing down’ signs have been plastered onto the windows of the prominent storefront in the city centre, and remaining stock has been discounted.
Shelves were already beginning to empty over the weekend. The final trading day is not yet clear.
As reported recently, Tesco acquired the Paperchase brand when it went into administration – but did not take on its shops.
Across the country, more than 100 shops and 800 jobs were left at risk.
The company has been contacted by reporters, and has not yet confirmed how many Lincolnshire jobs will be affected by the company’s roll back of operations.
Paperchase fell into administration in January after being put up for sale, just four months after the last change of ownership.
Tesco will sell Paperchase goods within its UK stores, while the items will also be available in train stations around the country.