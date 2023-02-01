County council drops controversial “levelling up” A16 roundabout plans

A disability consultant from Lincoln needs to raise at least £3,000 for additional care and private physio after recent painful surgery, and has thanked local people for their support.

Jo Tolley, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, had scoliosis and went into hospital for spinal fusion surgery on January 5. This involved metal rods being put in her spine to help straighten it out.

The 29-year-old, who previously featured in The Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30, ordinarily gets 85 hours of care a week, partially funded by the local authority and also by Access to Work. However, any care Jo needs on top of that has to be self-funded, which she tried to do to last three weeks after she came out of hospital, but this additional support will come to an end on February 7.

Complications with the surgery mean that she will now need a further operation to remove a screw that is pushing on a nerve. Jo said due to the current NHS constraints the wait for her second operation is likely to be until the middle of March and she won’t be able to get physio for six to eight weeks.

She said this “isn’t a blame game as the services are stretched and the NHS and social services are under pressure”, but she needs to get her “independence back and doing the work I know and love and have been recognised for” and cannot thank people enough for their support and donations so far.

As she waits for the second surgery, she can’t do any rehab at the moment due to the pain. After her second surgery, Jo will need more physiotherapy but instead of two to three times a week, she believes she will need it several times a day. She is still not able to be left alone pre-surgery as she cannot independently roll or move in any way.

As she “simply can’t afford” the additional care hours and extra rehab she will need, Jo’s “amazing” friend Katy Baggott set up a fundraiser with a target of £3,000. Over £2,100 has already been raised and further donations can be made here.

Jo was one of The Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30 rising stars in 2021 and on a mission to break down barriers in her work as a disability consultant, which she is keen to get back to.

She said: “I don’t do doing nothing easily. I need to get back my independence and doing the work I know and love, and have been recognised for, but unfortunately I simply can’t afford the rehab.

“I could go into a transitional care bed, but that could be anywhere in the county and I would only get therapy two to three times a week, but I need more especially after the second surgery when I’ll need it several times a day.”

Jo added: “Friends and total strangers have given their hard-earned money to help me out. There is something about the powers of people in times of need that is astonishing.

“It will make life that little bit easier. The money will help me with additional care hours in the meantime and make night times that little bit easier and mean my care staff can do some exercises with me that will make the pain more bearable.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you and I intend to pay it forward when I’m fit enough to do so.”

