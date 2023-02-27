Crash closes busy road near Navenby
Closed in both directions
The A607 Gantham Road near Navenby has been closed after a crash on the morning of Monday, February 27.
It was first reported just after 7.30am.
The road was closed in both directions at Boothby Graffoe from B1202 Heath Lane to Main Street.
The number of vehicles involved is not yet known and it is not clear if there have been any injuries at the time of publishing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.
You can help to keep others informed by emailing [email protected]