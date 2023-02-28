Date announced for driving examiner strikes in Lincolnshire
Practical tests on the dates could be cancelled
A driving examiners union will become the latest to launch strike action next month.
The Public and Commercial Services Union will be holding days of action throughout the country.
All areas of Great Britain will see strike action on Wednesday, March 15.
Lincoln’s test centre will also be affected on Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21, along with the rest of the East Midlands.
Practical tests for cars, motorcycles, buses and other vehicles could be affected.
However, theory tests can go ahead as planned.
Tests with private driving test providers won’t be affected, according to information provided by the government.
The strike action is related to PCS’s calls for better pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.
Will your driving test be affected by the strike action? Get in touch on [email protected]
