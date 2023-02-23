Delays after crash on A15 near Lincoln bypass
Congestion to the A46 towards the Nettleham Roundabout
The A15 has been partially blocked and there are traffic delays after a lorry collided with a tree close to the Lincoln bypass.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the collision off the A15 close to the Riseholme Roundabout at 12.55pm on Thursday, February 23.
Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.
Police said the A15 was closed southbound from the Till Bridge Lane roundabout to the Riseholme Road roundabout while the vehicle is recovered and the incident cleared. They are advising people to avoid the area.
There is also congestion to the A46 towards the Nettleham Roundabout and the incident is affecting traffic between Scampton and Lincoln, according to AA Traffic.
