Drainage repairs on Brant Road in Lincoln to last two months

Pipework on the western side of Brant Road is in a poor state and requires repair.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “Following on from our works at Brant Road and ongoing investigations of the drainage system here, we’ve found that the pipework is in a very poor state of repair, including significant blockages, deformed pipes and, in many locations, complete fractures.

“Because what we’ve found is very likely indicative of the entire western length’s condition, we’ve taken the decision to carry the repairs out now to avoid further deterioration of the system and ensure no major issues occur due to the problems we’ve discovered.

“As a result, we will be excavating the verges and re-laying full lengths of drainage pipe until late April.”

As part of the repairs, temporary barriers and some pedestrian restrictions will be used as required. We will also be in touch with residents ahead of carrying works out near their property.

Karen Cassar added: “We’ll be doing everything we can to ensure these works are carried out as efficiently as they can be and with as little disruption as possible.”

These works follow-on from last year’s road reconstruction in Waddington, including Brant Road, and our recent footway improvements.

