Drug dealer’s poor customer service criticised by resident in police call
They also called the force “useless” for targeting the caller’s old supplier
A Lincolnshire resident has called the local force control room to complain about their drug dealer not sending over their supply, despite them paying for it.
Lincolnshire Police’s force control room received a phone call from a disgruntled resident on Wednesday evening, who had a few complaints about their drug dealer.
The caller said that they’d payed for drugs through a new supplier but hadn’t received anything.
They then went on to call the police “useless” because they had raided the property of the caller’s former dealer, who they can now no longer use.
The force control room saw the amusing side of this call, posting about it social media on Wednesday evening.
The text is accompanied with an incident number, #intelsubmitted and a GIF of SpongeBob SquarePants telling his friend Patrick to “write that down”.
Lincolnshire Police control room presumably receive some absurd incident reports, but I can’t imagine they often get contacted about the slack nature of a drug dealer supplying his customers.
