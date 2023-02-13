Environment Agency investigate dead fish at Burton Waters marina

Environment Agency officials are investigating after a “large number” of dead fish were found in a Lincoln waterway.

The Lincolnite has been sent photos and video of the fish by Gabriel Gheorghe who was visiting Burton Waters on Saturday.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving a large number of dead fish at Burton Waters marina near Lincoln.

“Environment Agency officers have attended the site over recent days to carry out investigations and collect water quality data.

“We are continuing to investigate the cause of this incident and monitor water quality in the local area.”

Anyone with information, or who sees dead or distressed fish, are asked to call the 24/7 hotline on 0800 807060.

