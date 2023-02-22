Explosions of colour as yarn bombing hits Brigg

The group are described as the ‘Banksys of yarn bombing’

Brigg has been hit by a burst of warming colour after a recent spate of yarn bombing by an undercover group in the North Lincolnshire town.

Plenty of wool characters from angels to fruit bowls to chicken and pies have already been spotted.

Those responsible are the undercover yarners, described by some as the ‘Banksys of yarn bombing’ who are keeping their identities as a closely guarded secret.

Local business owner Nick Webb, from the Rabbit Hole Bookshop, told BBC Look North: “Some of us obviously get things delivered anonymously to put up and we have clear instructions which cannot be ignored.

“I never thought I would see subversive urban art hit Brigg and it has with the crochet hooks and all. It’s just amazing and they are just beautiful people to even think about doing it for other people.”

Someone in the town who knows the identify of at least one of the group is disability campaigner Lorna Fillingham, who had one made for her of her.

She said: “I was just so pleased, I can’t even describe because it actually feels like an honour in some sort of ways that somebody has taken the time to do this. I was gobsmacked, happy, and proud as punch. It’s my profile picture on Facebook at the minute.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.