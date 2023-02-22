Family-run fruit and veg shop in Lincoln shuts down
One shop closes, but the other remains open
Family-run business Fresh From The Fields has closed one of its Lincoln shops as it has not been getting the same level of support from customers since lockdown.
The shop on Rookery Lane is now closed, but the one in the Bailgate is open six days a week.
The family firm will also be doing farmers’ markets in Saxilby and Welton, as well as plans for others in new locations in the future.
In a statement on social media, Fresh From The Fields said: “Sadly we are closing the Rookery lane fruit and vegetable shop. Please understand this decision has not been easy to make.
“During COVID-19 we had customers who used the local greengrocer as a easy solution, but since then we haven’t seen those customers.
“As a small family business we do need support from customers to shop with us and Unfortunately we haven’t been getting that support as we did in lockdown. But please don’t worry to our loyal customer we still have our Bailgate shop in Lincoln open six days a week.”
The business added: “Thanks again for all our loyal customers, we do appreciate your support so much.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.