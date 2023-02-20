Historic £1.4m Waddington cottage comes with servant bells
It’s a beautiful period home
A Grade II listed, seven bedroom cottage in Waddington, part of which originally dates back to around 1650, has come onto the market – complete with intriguing original features.
New owners can live out their Downton Abbey fantasies in the expansive period home, which even comes with service bells.
Waddington House is set in extensive walled grounds. It has been completely renovated by the current owners and offers living across 4,731 sq ft over three floors.
It is currently on the market for £1,395,000,
It includes its own games room, gym, library and orangery, as well as a main reception hall, dining room, fitted dining kitchen, seven bedrooms (one of which is being used as a dressing room) and three bathrooms.
Outside the property, the barn/garage incorporates a workshop studio and storage room, as well as an electric vehicle charging point.