“Hope it just goes away now”: Locals react to Skegness immigration protest

It is back to business as usual in Skegness after some 300 people attended an “Enough is Enough” protest in the seaside town over the weekend, protesting the housing of asylum seekers in hotels.

The protest was co-ordinated by far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative, based outside of Skegness, bringing hundreds of people for a march condemning the housing of refugees at local hotels.

Tensions have been gradually rising in Skegness ever since a government initiative was introduced to house up to 500 asylum seekers inside hotels while their applications are processed by the Home Office.

Organisers and fellow far-right groups were condemned by the Home Office and local MP Matt Warman for “shamelessly” exploiting concerns, and attempting to “fuel resentment” towards those seeking refuge.

The event was largely peaceful with no major police incidents reported at the protest, and residents have had their say on what something like this may prompt for Skegness’ local economy.

Cllr Danny Brooks at Skegness Town Council voiced concerns that the march wouldn’t “do any good” for the cause that the organisers believe in, and stated that he would instead like to see legal action brought to the government for green-lighting the hotel housing scheme for refugees in the first place.

“If you’re going to march against a government policy you need to be marching where the government are, which is London” he said.

One resident said: “It’s a holiday town, people come here from everywhere. Is it now going to feel quite unwelcome? That’s my concern.”

Another local suggested that she hopes it will “just go away now” after the “quite low-key” protest.

Barriers are still up outside local hotels, after being put in place to prevent any vandalism during the marches.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now