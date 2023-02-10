Inadequate: CQC puts care home for learning disabilities in special measures

The Care Quality Commission has deemed a care home for people with learning disabilities to be inadequate following a recent inspection, placing the site under special measures.

The CQC inspected the Boulevard House in Mablethorpe back in November, which provides accommodation and personal care for up to 15 people with a learning disability.

At the time of the inspection, there were 12 people using the service, which is run by Boulevard Care Limited.

A report into the visit saw the care home drop from a good rating to inadequate, after breaches were found in relation to consent, safeguarding people from abuse and improper treatment, governance and staffing.

Inspectors found that one resident’s wardrobes had been locked without consent, and mental capacity assessments had not been carried out by the health provider to show evidence as to why doing this would be in the person’s best interests.

People were reportedly not supported in having maximum choice and control of their lives, and staff did not support them in the least restrictive way possible, nor in their best interests.

Boulevard House will now be kept under special measures by the CQC and monitored for re-inspection to ensure that improvements are made.

Debbie Ivanova, CQC’s director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said: “When we inspected Boulevard House, it was concerning that we found a closed culture, which the provider hadn’t taken action to identify or address which put people at risk of harm.

“Language used in care plans and incident reports showed it also had an oppressive culture. For example, a care plan stated, that someone was aware of the house rules within Boulevard House and generally abides by them.

“We also observed inequality as a staff member drank in the lounge however, people living at the home were told they couldn’t in case of spillages.

“This controlling behaviour is totally unacceptable and vulnerable people using this service should expect to be treated with more dignity and respect.

“Physical intervention was used by staff who hadn’t received the necessary training by a certified training provider.

“Additionally, incident forms didn’t contain enough information to explain what had happened and what physical interventions staff had used on people.

“Therefore, it wasn’t clear if physical interventions were safe or justified for people using the service.

“We will continue to monitor Boulevard House closely to ensure people are receiving the safe care they deserve.

“If we are not assured this is happening, we will not hesitate to take further action in line with our regulatory powers.”

Boulevard Care Limited has been contacted for a response to the CQC findings, but are yet to provide a response at the time of reporting.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.