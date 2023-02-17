It’s a sell out! Life by Luxmuralis breaks records at Lincoln Cathedral

It has captured the imagination of thousands

All tickets for the immersive Life by Luxmuralis display at Lincoln Cathedral have now sold out, making it the most popular event in the cathedral’s history.

Life by Luxmuralis is a touring light and sound installation which pops up at historic monuments and venues across the UK, bringing the walls to life with moving projections and vivid soundscapes.

Each section of the cathedral shone with different colours and shapes, accompanied by atmospheric music designed to reimagine the concept of space and place – bringing you closer to your surroundings.

Artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper’s remarkable art project arrived at Lincoln Cathedral on Wednesday, February 15 and will be there until late Saturday.

Hundreds of people queued for a glimpse on Wednesday, and this demand has continued to gather momentum.

Lincoln Cathedral has now announced that all time slot tickets for Life by Luxmuralis have sold out, meaning that over 10,000 tickets were sold – making it the most popular event ever at the historic venue.

