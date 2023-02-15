Latest Independent group created on Boston Borough Council

With two councillors to start

A council with a long history of independent groups has another one to add to the roster.

The Boston Independent Group (BIG) said it was hoping to bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy to Boston Borough Council.

It includes two current councillors – Brian Rush and Anne Dorrian – along with a number of ex-councillors, business owners, workers, and retirees.

A group statement said there was growing dissatisfaction around the way the council was run, with criticisms including a lack of transparency, insufficient events for residents, a refusal to engage with local businesses, dirty streets, and the most-recent Christmas lights controversy.

Ahead of the local elections in May, the BIG is inviting residents to join.

The statement said: “Our overall ambition is to get elected in sufficient numbers so that we are able to take control of the council.

“That way, we can begin immediately to restore civic pride in our community.”

The group pledged to remain independent and not allow national politics to play a role.

Boston Borough Council has had numerous independent groups over the past 15 years.

In 2007, the Boston Bypass Independents were the first group to take overall control of the council since 1974, however, by 2011 had lost the majority of its members.

Councillors Rush and Dorrian had been part of that group, but later split off with two other members to form the Better Boston Group.

Since then groups have also included the Boston District Independents, the Independent Groups 1 and 2, the Independent 20/20 and the W, H & A Independents.

However, Councillor Dorrian appeared confident about the future of the new group and said candidates were being interviewed and and assessed for their suitability to the role.

“We can’t legislate for every eventuality, but we can get a good understanding of many aspects of being a councillor,” she said.

Responding to some of the comments around the council’s decisions, Conservative leader Councillor Paul Skinner said: “Boston Borough Council is run efficiently and as well as it can be under the present economic circumstances.

“Indeed the Local Government Association peer review picked this up.

“It is successful with funding and driving change with the UK’s first three-way partnership.”

