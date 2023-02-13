Lincoln Christmas Market was already ‘50,000 visitors beyond ideal capacity’

Two teens who admitted carrying out terrifying knifepoint robberies at homes in Horncastle and Bardney have been locked up for a total of over 12 years.

Liam Walters and Ryan Needes, both 18, were joined by a 17-year-old youth during a one night spate of crime in which they went looking for cars to joyride.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the first robbery took place on 1 November last year when a Horncastle man returned to his family home in Southwells Lane.

The man entered his home at 11pm after a night playing snooker but soon realised others were inside his property, the court was told.

Hal Ewing, prosecuting, said the man became aware of a tall and thin male, believed to be Liam Walters, who had most of his face covered.

Mr Ewing said the man demanded car keys and he became aware of a blade touching his arm.

“He described the blade as about three inches long and thought it might be part of a multi-tool.”

Mr Ewing said the man then became aware of a second male believed to be Ryan Needes.

His wife came downstairs and with great courage tried to push the second male outside where she became aware of a third male standing outside.

Mr Ewing said one of the youths then reached round and punched the male homeowner to the face with a clenched fist.

In a victim impact statement which was read out in court the man described how he now felt “like a prisoner in his own home,” and was left wondering if he could have been murdered if things had happened differently.

He said he felt guilty about leaving his front door open, but added: “Why shouldn’t I be able to leave my front door open if I want do.”

His wife said she didn’t think she would ever feel safe in her own home again.

The court was told one of the family’s children also heard some of the robbery. The family were warned not to report the matter until 3am as they had people watching.

The trio fled with the family’s car which was found burnt out just over a mile from the second robbery which occurred in Silver Street, Bardney during the early hours of 2 November.

Mr Ewing said the second victim, a woman, became aware of three males in her kitchen as she held her puppy and saw one of them holding a knife with a blade she described as about ten inches long.

“She described it being held towards her in a threatening manner.”

The woman was then made to go outside where her mother was sleeping in a campervan, while a gold watch was taken from inside her home.

Keys were again demanded for another car, and the woman described how she thought she might be murdered after being warned “it is not a game.”

Her mother said she had spent three months travelling in Europe and always felt safe.

All three males were detained after a police chase towards Horncastle in which the car being driven by Walters reached speeds of 90 mph. Something was also thrown from the car and no knives were recovered.

The three youths all gave no comment interviews but later pleaded guilty to three charges of robbery.

Needes, 18, of Bardsey Walk, Horncastle, also admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker following his arrest, threatening to stab a police dog and spitting at an officer.

Walters 18, of Clarke Court, Horncastle, additionally pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample after his arrest and driving while disqualified.

“It is unsurprising the victims were all terrified,” Mr Ewing added.

Chris Jeyes, mitigating for Needes argued his levels of mental disability reduced his culpability.

Mr Jeyes added that was it was a spate of offending on a single night.

“The second offence occurred by chance because the car stopped working.”

In mitigation for Walters, the court heard he was on the periphery during the second robbery and appeared to be lacking in confidence and taking instructions from male two in the first robbery.

The third youth, who has now turned 17 and can not be named, remained outside during the first robbery and did not know a knife was going to be produced, the court was told in mitigation.

There was also no evidence he had the knife during the second robbery.

Needes was sentenced to six years and eight months in a young offenders institution and Walters was sentenced to six years in a young offenders institution and also banned from driving for eight years and five months.

The 17-year-old was sentenced to a three year youth rehabilitation order due to his age and lack of previous convictions after the Judge accepted he was influenced by older criminals. The order includes an exclusion requirement from Horncastle for 12 months and a three month curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said it seemed clear from the evidence that there was two knives between three people.

Judge Sjolin Knight added: “On the night of 1 and 2 November you three went out on the rob. You had one knife. I think it is most likely you had two.”