Lincoln firm invests in machinery to boost aluminium production capacity

A Lincoln firm has invested a six-figure sum in a new CNC machining centre for its aluminium factory to boost their capacity.

Tradeglaze by Jackson Windows is a manufacturer and installer of premium PVCu and aluminium double glazing products.

The upgrade is part of an ambitious growth programme that the company accelerated last year to respond to unprecedented demand in the construction and home improvement markets.

The new Emmegi Phantomatic X4’ CNC machining centre is the fourth addition to the fabricator’s portfolio in the past 12 months.

It comes with four controlled axes and an electro spindle which rotates from 0° to 180° continuously to operate on the whole contour of the workpiece. It is a considerable upgrade which also includes a software update for order processing.

The award-winning manufacturer recently received a new glass table, a spacer bar cutting machine and a double mitre saw for their uPVC and glass factories on Bishop’s Road, Lincoln.

Jeremy Wetherall, Tradeglaze group managing director, said: “We are acutely aware that our customers’ expectations are higher now than ever. Our customers are asking for more foil, more flush, more aluminium and lower U-values.

“To answer that demand we have upgraded several of our machines. The market is challenging for businesses and research shows that construction is one of the hardest hit.

“We however feel that it’s important that we plan for the long term and that our colleagues are equipped with modern technology that helps with their workload, is faster and more accurate.

“The next step is a new CNC machine for our uPVC factory. We aim to be able to produce windows and doors for buildings that are ‘zero carbon ready’ well ahead of the building regs changes expected in 2025.”

The company and its retail subsidiary Jackson Windows were recently shortlisted as a finalist in six categories in national glass and glazing awards. Four projects and two employees will be flying the flag for Lincolnshire in Manchester next month at the GGP Installer Awards.

Mr Wetherall said: “Our company has been making significant investments across all departments in recent months. Demand has now returned to pre-pandemic levels but we continue boosting our capacity across all three factories.

“We have traded resiliently during previous difficult economic periods and with our growth plan well underway we will remain in a strong position and continue providing our trade, commercial as well as domestic customers with exceptional quality double glazing and a five-star service our group of companies are well known and recommended for.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.