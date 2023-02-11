Lincoln producer shares Grammys experience from red carpet
“I’m just a lad from little old Lincoln on the red f****** carpet at the Grammy Awards!”
A music producer from Lincoln shared his “mind-blowing” experience on the red carpet as he attended the Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles this week.
Beyonce and Harry Styles were the headline winners at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, with Beyonce becoming the most decorated artist in Grammy history in the process.
However, Lincoln’s interest in the event came in the form of a local music producer who hit the heights of rap royalty last year.
Jamie Hurton, 31, is otherwise known as Hostile Beatz, and he earned himself two Grammy nominations last year with production credits on Mary J Blige’s 2022 album Good Morning Gorgeous.
Mary J Blige’s album was nominated for Record of the Year, Best R&B Album, Traditional R&B Performance and the big one – Album of the Year.
Hostile made the beat for On Top, a track on the Good Morning Gorgeous Album, listing him in the credits of both the Best R&B Album and Album of the Year categories.
Unfortunately for Jamie and Mary J, those awards were claimed by Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House respectively.
Despite this, Hostile Beatz says he couldn’t be downbeat about missing out on a gong, given his invite and appearance to the famous red carpet in LA.
“To be completely honest I am not disappointed that I didn’t become a Grammy winner yet,” he said.
“Being on the red carpet and at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards is a win in itself and as my record label boss quotes, ‘people go their whole music career without experiencing that’.
“I received two Grammy nominations which is more than I ever could have imagined/dreamed of when I started my music career.
“I have been so excited about my nominations, the red carpet, the Grammys and being signed to a record label that I haven’t felt any type of disappointment.”
On the red carpet he was brushing shoulders with a who’s who of global stars, including Adele, Jay Z, Dr Dre, Taylor Swift, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shania Twain, and even Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
This experience has just fuelled the fire for more success in the future, Jamie said.
He added: “I have now had a taste of the biggest stage in the music industry, I am hungry for more, after 12 years of grinding, this red carpet and Grammy awards is just the beginning.
“This experience has shown me and I hope has proven to many people who have any type of dream to do something they want in life, that anything is possible if you believe in yourself and have that determination, sacrifice and consistency.
“No matter how many people try to bring you down, I truly believe that your attitude determines your altitude.”
See Hostile Beatz’s YouTube channel to check out some of his material.
