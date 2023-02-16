Lincoln sisters’ charity litter pick raised £500 for earthquake victims

The sisters were moved by news of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Over £500 has been raised for victims of the tragic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria by two Lincoln sisters who completed a charity litter pick of their school route.

Matilda and Tabatha Cook, 10 and 6, spent Valentine’s Day this year on Tritton Road in Lincoln, armed with hi-vis vests and litter picking equipment, collecting rubbish along the route of their primary school commute.

The sisters noticed the rubbish during their journeys to school and wanted to do their bit for the environment, after worrying about the impact littering may have on the local wildlife.

However, as national headlines began to be dominated by the devastation of two large earthquakes hitting Turkey and Syria last week, the girls decided to make their mission more all-encompassing.

The litter pick soon became a charity event, raising money for Save the Children, a charitable organisation helping get vital supplies to the victims of these earthquakes – which are believed to have killed more than 41,000 people so far.

On their JustGiving page, Matilda and Tabatha initially set a modest £50 target, but support from the community has seen that figure soar tenfold beyond that first goal.

At the time of reporting, the sisters have now raised £570 for Save the Children, and you can still donate to the cause by visiting their fundraiser link here.

The pair were said to be “absolutely exhausted” after the litter pick, but their mum Trisha said she is immensely proud of their achievement, as well as the total raised for charity.

