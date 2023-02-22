Lincoln theatre teams up with local print company
Joining forces for a 2023 partnership
New Theatre Royal Lincoln is rolling out the red carpet and teaming up with Visual Print and Design, a local print and creative company, to help kick-off the 2023 season.
As part of the partnership, promotional print and display products will be produced by Visual Print and Design over the next 12 months. This has begun instantly with the production of their spring programme.
Visual Print and Design will also be the preferred print suppliers for leaflets, roller banners, posters, vinyl decals and other printed materials throughout the year.
Ollie Rushby, Marketing Executive at New Theatre Royal, said: “We’re so excited to be partnering with Visual Print and Design over the next 12 months and having access to their print marketing expertise.
“They have already done a fantastic job producing our last season brochure and ensuring it ran through smoothly and efficiently. I look forward to working with them throughout 2023, they’re a great, friendly team to partner with.”
Scott Jones, Head of Operations at Visual Print and Design said: “We are very proud to support and be New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s preferred print partner for the next 12 months.
“Supporting local businesses is something we thrive from and working with such an iconic and historic establishment is an absolute honour. We look forward to offering vital print and creative support in the coming year and helping propel them forward.”
