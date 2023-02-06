Lincoln to host candlelit vigil on 1st anniversary of Ukraine invasion

On February 24, as the world marks one year since Russia began their full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a candlelit vigil will be held in Lincoln to offer support and solidarity.

The Lincoln Friends of Ukraine will hold the event exactly a year to the day since news broke of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, which has seen over 7,000 civilians die since the conflict began – according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

It is expected to follow a similar pattern to that of the first candlelit vigil for Ukraine, which took place outside Lincoln Cathedral in February 2022.

The event will start from the Brayford at 5.30pm with a candle/torchlit vigil accompanied by the Ukrainian national anthem.

It will then go to Grafton House between 6pm and 9pm for an indoor gathering with raffles and auctions for donated items courtesy of local businesses.

There will also be a spread of Ukrainian cuisine, along with a host of native cultural activities and music.

Battles continue to cause devastation across Ukraine to this day, and the people of Lincoln are hoping to express their support and solidarity as flags are waved, funds are raised and candles are held aloft.

To reserve a spot for the vigil and fundraiser, visit the ticket link and sign up. It will be a free event, but people are of course encouraged to donate to the cause on the day.

An online fundraiser has also been set up for anyone who cannot attend the vigil but would like to contribute.

The JustGiving crowdfunder has a £2,500 target which would go towards vital aid for Ukrainian civilians. You can donate by visiting the link here.

