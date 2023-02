Lincolnshire County Council tax 5% hike approved as support for PCSOs and Citizen’s Advice rejected

Lincolnshire County Council will raise council tax by the full amount of 4.99% after its budget was passed on Friday.

Attempts by opposition members to provide extra funding to police and to Citizen’s Advice services were, however, voted down.

An extra £7 million will be invested in Lincolnshire’s roads as the council says it’s in a stronger than expected position.

The precept rise amounts to an extra £71 per year for residents in a Band D property.

It is the highest of three options considered by the council and will be made up of 2.99% general precept and 2% for adult social care.

Council Leader Martin Hill told the meeting there had been a “profound effect” caused by the global economic crisis, including the impacts of the pandemic, the Ukraine conflict, and increasing inflation costs.

“We’ve managed our finances incredibly carefully. Unlike many councils we are projecting to kept our spending within budget this year despite so much uncertainty on top of cost and demand increases,” he said.

“But we must not be under any illusion – our future financial situation is challenging.

“The increased cost of living is affecting everyone. These are not easy decisions to take. We will be doing a lot to support local residents… want to continue to do so. It’s important that we keep services at good standard and do not give residents less than they deserve.”

Only £3.4 million will be drawn from the council’s reserves to balance the budget.

An Independent motion called on the authority to put £1 million aside from reserves to fund PCSOs in the county in the face of planned cuts by Lincolnshire Police.

Supporters of the motion said PCSOs were “eyes and ears on the ground” and invaluable to support neighbourhood communities.

However, opponents said it was for Lincolnshire Police to tackle their own budget issues and that they should lobby harder for extra funds.

Meanwhile, a Labour motion called for £450,000 to be used to support Citizens Advice Services.

Councillors against the motion agreed that the service was valuable, but called for a review into funding of the service to be completed in October before any decisions were made.

Both, were voted down by a vote of 48 against and 11 for.

A motion to the authority which later called on it to work with police bosses to avoid explore all options to avoid cuts and back the call for fairer funding, was approved.

The budget was passed by a majority vote of 51 for and eight abstentions.

