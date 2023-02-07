Lincolnshire families to get £76m Cost of Living payments

The first instalment will arrive this spring

Over 85,000 Lincolnshire families will be eligible for emergency Cost of Living payments over the next financial year.

£900 will be split across three payments in spring 2023, autumn 2023, and spring 2024 – worth more than £76 million in total.

The first instalment of £301 will land in bank accounts in the next few months.

These mean-tested payments are targeted at those who are most affected by rising bills and inflation.

Households will be eligible if they receive Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance and other forms of benefits.

83,100 Lincolnshire people will also be eligible for £150 disability payments this summer, the government has announced.

In addition, a £300 Pension Payment will be made next winter.

Here’s how many payments are being handed out for each district in Lincolnshire

Families eligible for the means-tested payment / Individuals eligible for the disability payment

Boston & Skegness – 16,700 / 13,800

Gainsborough – 10,400 / 10,900

Grantham & Stamford – 10,700 / 10,100

Lincoln – 15,000 / 11,600

Louth & Horncastle – 12,200 / 14,600

Sleaford & North Hykeham – 9,600 / 11,600

South Holland & the Deepings – 11,000 / 10,500

Anyone eligible for payments will receive them automatically in their bank accounts.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “These direct payments will help people right across the UK over this year and the start of the next, as we continue to provide consistent, targeted and substantial support for the most vulnerable.

“Our wider support package, including the Energy Price Guarantee, will ensure every household is being helped through this challenging period of high inflation, caused by Putin’s illegal war and the aftershocks of the pandemic.”

5.4 million households across the UK are expected to qualify for the cost of living assistance.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt added: “High inflation, exacerbated by Putin’s illegal war, is hurting economies across the world and making people poorer.

“These payments are the next part of the significant support we are providing through this challenging time, with millions of vulnerable households receiving £900 directly into their bank accounts this financial year alongside additional help for pensioners and those with disabilities.

“This latest payment will provide some temporary relief, but the best thing we can do to help families and businesses is to stick to the plan to halve inflation this year.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.