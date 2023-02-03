Lincolnshire girls’ football team change colour of shorts over period anxiety

A girls’ football team in Lincolnshire has started wearing black shorts due to concerns over wearing red while on their periods, and they even received a special message from a Lioness who was part of England’s Euro 2022 winning side.

It is the first time in 150 years that a Horncastle Town team has not played in red shorts, but Horncastle Town FC Under-15 Girls’ squad made the move to help players feel more comfortable on the pitch

The issue was also raised by England’s Beth Mead during Euro 2022 and one of Horncastle’s players Jazz told BBC Look North that it made her feel “on edge all the time because I didn’t know if it would come on at the wrong time”. Since the change, she is now happier and said: “It makes me feel more comfortable playing football in black shorts.”

Coach Jamie Town said: “They’re a very talented bunch of girls anyway. Any sort of fine margin we can have to make them feel even more comfortable on the pitch we’ll obviously welcome, so they’re delighted and I’m delighted that they’ve been able to have that voice.”

Cissy Radford from Lincolnshire FA said: “It’s something we’re seeing quite a lot nationally and internationally, professional women’s teams taking ownership of their football and their bodies and how they feel, but to see it at this age group is so impressive.”

As a surprise the team also received a special message from Jill Scott, who was part of England’s Euro 2022 winning side before also being crowned ‘Queen of the Jungle’ in the most recent series of ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’.

