Luxmuralis light show stuns crowds at Lincoln Cathedral

It is on course to be the cathedral’s most popular event ever

Lincoln Cathedral became a sea of immersive light and sound on Wednesday evening, as touring art installation Life by Luxmuralis arrived at the historic building.

Life by Luxmuralis is a touring creative collaboration between artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper, who use Son-et-Lumiere installation and sound art pieces to transform historic areas and buildings with beams of light and design.

The installation has been broadcast all over the United Kingdom, but on Wednesday, February 15 it arrived at Lincoln Cathedral for the very first time, and the results were staggering.

The bright multicolour bursts that are projected onto the historic cathedral walls are done so to completely reimagine the concept of place and space, placing moving art pieces onto the building to bring your surroundings to life.

Hundreds of people were seen queuing outside the cathedral, waiting to catch a glimpse of Peter Walker’s lighting and be taken in by the sounds of David Harper’s compositions.

Fear not if you are yet to see it, though, as the project will remain at Lincoln Cathedral until Saturday, February 18.

Lincoln Cathedral says it is on course to sell out all slots for Life by Luxmuralis, which would mean over 10,000 people in the city came to see it.

This would make it the most popular event in the history of Lincoln Cathedral, and it isn’t difficult to see why.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for children aged 5-16, while under 5’s go free. These can be purchased from the Lincoln Cathedral website.

See more of our amazing gallery from Life by Luxmuralis at Lincoln Cathedral, captured by Steve Smailes Photography: