Man 32 times over drug-drive limit banned again, but avoids jail

Banned for the second time in a month

A “sleepy” driver who crashed while 32 times the drug-drive limit has been banned from the roads for the second time in a month.

Istvan Bodor had a cocaine breakdown product in his system when his Toyota Prius collided with another vehicle with elderly occupants.

It happened on the A158 at Partney at about 1.20pm on September 6 last year, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

Police said Bodor, of Sunningdale Close, Chapel St Leonards, appeared to be very sleepy and couldn’t stay awake for more than a few seconds at a time.

Following arrest, he gave a reading in excess of 1600 micrograms of benzoylecgonine [a cocaine byproduct] per litre ofblood in his system. The legal limit is 50.

Bodor pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

The court was told that he had been banned from driving for 12 months on January 11 this year following a drug-drive offence in July 2022.

Because the latest offence pre-dated last month’s conviction Bodor, 42, was not liable to a mandatory minimum three-year ban.

Helen Coney, mitigating, said: “I can’t see anything in the police statement on what caused the accident or this defendant was to blame for the collision.”

The solicitor said Bodor had attended Narcotics Anonymous and was now “completely free” of drug usage.

He was disqualified from driving for one year, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge.

