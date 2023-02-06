Man admits Boston stabbing but denies intent to harm

Remanded in custody until his trial this June

A man charged with stabbing another man in Boston has today (Monday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Felikas Grigas, 34, of Hartley Street, Boston, denied a charge of Section 18 wounding with intent and possessing a bladed article, namely a knife, in Hartley Street, Boston.

Both offences are alleged to have occurred on 2 January this year.

Grigas, of Hartley Street, Boston, entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of Section 20 wounding on the same date.

There was no application for bail and Recorder Matthew Walsh adjourned the case for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on 26 June.

The trial is estimated to last four days.

Recorder Walsh told Grigas: “Your trial, having entered not guilty pleas to charges, will take place in June.”

Grigas, who followed the hearing via a Lithuanian interpreter, was remanded into custody until his trial.

Lincolnshire Police said they were called to a report of an injured man in Hartley Street, Boston, at 7.52pm on Monday, January 2.

A man in his 20s had two suspected stab wounds and was taken to hospital.

Grigas appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 4 where he also pleaded not guilty to unrelated offences of harassment without violence and stalking without fear alarm distress.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.