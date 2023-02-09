Man found dead after armed police operation in Scunthorpe

Following a pre-planned policing operation at an address on Mary Street in Scunthorpe yesterday (Wednesday, 8 February), Humberside Police officers remain in attendance today after a man was found deceased.

As required, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: “Our thoughts are with those affected at this incredibly sad time and we have specially trained officers who will be providing assistance and support.

“Whilst I can confirm armed officers were present at the address, no police weapons were discharged by officers.

“There was no risk to the safety of the wider community and I would like to offer my thanks to local residents for their patience and understanding as we remain in the area.

“Due to the IOPC referral and their investigations, no further information is available to be released at this time so not to impede their enquiries.”

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have opened an independent investigation following an incident at an address in Scunthorpe at around 4pm yesterday.

“We were informed by Humberside Police that a man was found deceased at a residential address after officers attended as part of a pre-planned operation.

“IOPC investigators went to the scene and to the post-incident procedures. The evidence gathered indicates no police firearm was discharged.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and anyone affected by this incident. Our investigation is in its very early stages.”

