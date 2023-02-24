Man jailed for six years after “terrifying” aggravated burglary

A man who subjected to his victims to a ‘terrifying ordeal’ has been sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of an aggravated burglary in Grimsby in 2020.

Kristaps Sarovs, 33, of Crowle Drive, Grimsby, was found guilty by a jury at Grimsby Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 23 February), having pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing.

Sarovs was found to have entered a property on Hainton Avenue, Grimsby, on Thursday 26 March 2020 with another man who has not yet been identified. Sarovs and the other man threatened the occupants of the property.

One occupant was struck with an imitation firearm as the men demanded money. The men left the property with mobile phones and money.

Sarovs was arrested later that day and an imitation firearm was recovered.

Officer in the case Detective Sergeant Chris Clarke said: “Firstly, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the victims for their patience. This has been a long journey to justice for them and the resilience and strength they have shown throughout the lengthy process has been incredible.

“Any intrusion into your property is bound to be a terrifying ordeal, but the involvement of a weapon has understandably left the victims shaken and frightened even in their own home.

“Whilst I am keen to stress the weapon used was an imitation firearm, the victims would not have known that when they saw it.

“Whilst the use of firearms in Humberside is thankfully rare, I would like to stress that weapons of any kind have no place in our area and will not be tolerated.

“I hope the sentence handed out to Sarovs will give him time to reflect on the impact of his actions.

“Whilst he is in prison now, I am aware that his accomplice is not, and I would ask anyone who knows who it may have been to get in contact with us. It was nearly three years ago, but I am sure that someone knows something and they haven’t come forward.”

If you do have information, you can contact us on 101 quoting reference 20900347858. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers independently on 0800 555 111.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.