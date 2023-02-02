Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting young girl in 1970s

Scunthorpe United’s new owner has been busy during his first week at the Iron – lifting the club’s transfer embargo, writing off HMRC’s winding-up petition and now signing six players in one day!

David Hilton completed his takeover of Scunthorpe United on Wednesday, January 25, after months of uncertainty and a breakdown in relationship between the fans and previous owner Peter Swann.

The club was in severe freewill, dropping out of the English Football League for the first time in 72 years and now sat bottom of the National League – but Hilton’s takeover has breathed new life into the Iron.

Before the Hilton days, Scunthorpe plunged into financial disarray and were placed under transfer embargo, meaning no players could be bought.

This has now been cleared by the new ownership, and no time has been wasted in recruiting new faces for the first team squad.

First up was the management team, with Jimmy Dean named Scunthorpe’s new manager last weekend, joined by assistant manager Chris Plummer.

This was then followed by a bizarre but brilliant day of transfer activity for Scunthorpe United, who made no less than six signings, one per hour, between 9am and 3pm on Thursday.

Massive thank you to all the staff at the club working tirelessly behind the scenes yesterday and today. I can confirm that tomorrow between 9am and 3pm a new signing will be released every hour on the hour @SUFCOfficial — David Hilton (@DavidHilton77) February 1, 2023

The Iron started their busy day in the transfer market by announcing the loan capture of midfield teenager Billy Fewster from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Fewster, 19, has joined Scunthorpe until the end of the season, fresh off the back of his senior debut in an FA Cup third round tie for Nottingham Forest against Blackpool.

Next up was the permanent signing of Dion Sembie-Ferris, who joined Scunthorpe after impressing at Peterborough Sports with 39 goals in 56 games, helping guide the side from the Southern League Division One Central to the National League North.

It is a reunion for Sembie-Ferris with management duo Jimmy Dean and Chris Plummer, who spent time in charge at Peterborough Sports before joining the Iron over the weekend.

Attacker Sean Shields was Scunthorpe’s next transfer of the day, signing the 31-year-old from Barnet.

Shields has played for over a dozen clubs during his career, and the former Tottenham Hotspur academy prospect will be adding some much-needed experience to the Scunthorpe side in its quest to avoid relegation.

The non-league stereotype of a big target man centre forward were also ticked by the Iron on Thursday, as 6ft5 striker Gerry McDonagh became signing number four.

After starting his career at Nottingham Forest and heading out on loan spells to the likes of Wrexham, Cambridge and Tranmere Rovers in his teenage years, McDonagh joined Cove Rangers in Scotland in 2022 – scoring six times in 21 appearances before his move to North Lincolnshire.

Scunthorpe United then needed someone who can find McDonagh in the box, and the man chosen for that was 19-year-old Harvey Bunker – joining on loan from League One outfit Forest Green Rovers.

This will be the third loan spell of Harvey’s career, having spent previous seasons at Chippenham Town and Weymouth before making his way to Scunthorpe.

Five signings can often be enough for entire transfer windows, but it proved not enough for Scunthorpe in just 24 hours, as signing number six soon became public.

Teenage defender Jake Leake signed for the Iron on a season-long loan from Hull City, following two separate loan spells at fellow Lincolnshire club Boston United.

The six new faces will be keen to help Scunthorpe United bring the off-the-pitch feel good factor into their performances, and guide the Iron away from relegation trouble.

