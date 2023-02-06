M&Co to M&Go from Lincolnshire: Chain prepares closure of 170 stores
Three county stores to close in nationwide shutter
Scottish retailers M&Co will close all 170 of its stores across the UK, including the three in Lincolnshire, after its brand was bought out following a collapse into administration.
It is the second time since 2020 that the Renfrewshire-based clothing firm has fallen into administration due to financial hardship, and this time around the consequences are close to fatal.
The M&Co brand has been bought out by AK Retail Holdings, but the purchase does not include physical stores.
This means that all 170 of the stores across the country are to be closed by Easter, affecting over 2,000 jobs.
Lincolnshire has three M&Co stores, located in Louth, Stamford and Sleaford, but they will all cease to trade once the closure process is complete.
It will be a bitter pill to swallow for shoppers on Louth Market Place, who also saw the announcement of the sad departure of 240-year-old department store Eve & Ranshaw earlier this year.
During its last plunge into administration in 2020, the company had to close 47 stores and lose around 380 staff, though assets were immediately built back up once a deal was completed with the family which founded M&Co.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.