Military drafted in to tackle staff shortages during next ambulance strikes

East Midlands Ambulance Service will call upon the help of military personnel during the next days of ambulance strikes in a bid to reduce the impact of the temporary staff shortages.

Ambulance workers across multiple trade unions will again head out on strike on Monday, February 20 and Tuesday, February 21, as disputes over pay and working conditions seem no closer to resolution.

Due to the high demand experienced during previous strike action at the beginning of February, East Midlands Ambulance Service will now be drafting in assistance to keep staff numbers up.

While the next strike dates happen, EMAS will call upon around 20 military personnel to drive vehicles and safely move and handle lower emergency patients.

This will enable emergency crews to focus on life-threatening and serious 999 calls, ensuring that the most vulnerable patients can be seen to.

Ben Holdaway, Director of Operations at EMAS said: “We expect the industrial action period next week to be very challenging, and the implementation of military support has always been part of the NHS plans in case of increased and sustained pressure.

“As we head towards the weekend, the NHS remains open and people are asked not to store up their health conditions or soldier on if they become unwell or injured.

“Seek early advice from your local pharmacist, NHS111 Online, via your GP or Urgent Treatment Centre; and if you have a long-term condition, ensure you continue to take your routine medication as advised by your GP.

“While we continue to fully respect the right of NHS staff to take lawful and peaceful action, as an ambulance service, the most important thing for us is that we are able to provide emergency care to our patients when they need it.

“It is important that the public use services wisely and make their own way to a treatment centre or hospital if safe to do so; this allows us to send our ambulances with life-saving equipment and clinicians on board to people who really need them.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.