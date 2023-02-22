New bagel cafe promises “Lincoln’s best sandwich”
New York bagels with an English twist
A Lincoln father and his two sons will be opening their new bagel cafe in the city later this month, promising “Lincoln’s best sandwich”.
Dean Bell, 56, has lived in Lincoln for around 30 years and his two sons Joseph, 30, and Joshua, 24, were born in the city. They will open Lincoln Bagel Co in the unit former occupied by Cicchetti on Guildhall Street before the end of February.
Joshua told The Lincolnite that he felt there was a gap in the lunch market in Lincoln for something “more rustic and interesting”.
Lincoln Bagel Co will serve 10 different bagel sandwiches baked authentically to New York style standard, as well as tea, coffee and soft drinks. They will also serve New York shakes with their own in-house recipes.
The bagels include classic fillings such as cream cheese or ham, as well as a full English and more. There are vegetarian and vegan options and the bagels can be made gluten free, while customers can also customise their orders.
Co-owner Joshua said: “We are really excited. We’ve had so much positive feedback from trial testing, so there’s been a good buzz”. He added that they will be serving “Lincoln’s best sandwich”.
The atmosphere inside will be added to by music playing from original vinyl records.
Lincoln Bagel Co will be open seven days a week between 8am and 5pm and the new business has created five new jobs.
