Opening date set for new Lincoln Starbucks
Less than a month to wait!
The opening date has been set for the new drive-thru Starbucks at the Moorland Centre in Lincoln.
Demolition works first began in preparation for the new Aldi supermarket and drive-thru Starbucks off Tritton Road towards the end of 2021. Aldi opened on December 8, 2022 and there is now less than a month to wait for the new Starbucks to welcome its first customers too.
The new Starbucks, which is located close to The Elite Fish & Chip Company at the Moorland Centre, will open for the first time on Friday, March 3, 2023. An official opening ceremony will follow later the same morning at around 10.30am.
Starbucks at the Moorland Centre will be open seven days a week as follows:
- Monday to Friday – 6.30am until 9pm
- Saturday – 7.30am until 7.30pm
- Sunday – 8am until 6.30pm
