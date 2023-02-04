‘Pensioners don’t matter’: Grantham lodges residents have ‘not received government energy support’
Still awaiting their £400 energy bills deduction
Around 200 families on a private site in Grantham, where people live in lodges, have yet to receive the £400 government support for the energy crisis.
The government assistance is usually paid directly to energy companies who deduct it from household bills. At sites like Park Homes it’s a communal supply that residents pay for what they use to the park owners.
But BBC Look North said the families living at Park Home ‘haven’t yet received a penny’.
Park Home resident Heather Nutall told BBC Look North: “There’s a lot of people on this estate that we know that only get state pension and they’re in difficulties, they can’t afford to put the heating on, they don’t even eat all the time and it’s very difficult for them, so £400 isn’t a lot in the scheme of things but every little helps.”
It could be February 27 before an online portal launches so people like Heather can apply for their £400, but this requires internet access which many at the park told BBC Look North that they can’t afford. Heather added: “We feel that maybe pensioners don’t matter.”
The government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy told BBC Look North they “know this is a difficult time”. It added that from Monday an extra £200 will be paid to families without a mains gas supply “with most eligible households receiving payment automatically.”
