Pleasure Island plans: ‘A great investment’ or over-saturation?

People have their say on holiday park plans

The long-awaited plans to turn Cleethorpes’ Pleasure Island into a holiday park have provoked plenty of debate.

From late January until this week, residents have had their say on the proposals, which would see the disused theme park include two hotels with a total of 222 rooms.

The larger, 148 room hotel will also be linked to a casino and a conference facility.

The development will also include 272 1950s-style holiday lodges, a Lidl supermarket, a Costa drive-thru, a retail unit with a garden centre, a food hall, and a leisure unit.

The application has had more than 80 comments from the public. There have been passionate arguments on both sides.

At last, a plan to bring back into use a neglected site

The theme park, which many appear to still wistfully remember, shut down in 2016. The site has been derelict ever since and declined in appearance.

“I’m so happy to see the site is going to be put to use,” said a woman from Station Road, Great Coates.

“In its present state the site is an eyesore and makes Cleethorpes look very run down. I imagine it’s off-putting for visitors to the town. I’m pleased to see the lake will be kept as a fishing lake as it could be an attractive feature.”

‘It’s the economy, stupid’

To echo the famous Bill Clinton quote, most supportive comments play up the economic benefits – or potential ones.

“A great investment for Cleethorpes,” said a resident of Warwick Avenue, Grimsby. “Really looking forward to seeing this get started.”

“Amazing opportunity for jobs in the area and to bring more tourism to the area bringing money in for all,” agreed a resident of Paynter Walk, Grimsby.

“Job generation and leisure lodges is just what the town needs,” argued a Taylors Avenue, Cleethorpes, resident.

‘We don’t need lodges’

A principal criticism is that the plans focus far too much on accommodation and little on how to attract visitors to Cleethorpes.

“We don’t need lodges – we need entertainment and leisure,” said a man from Second Avenue, Grimsby.

A two-storey leisure unit is proposed, though its purpose is not confirmed. In an application document it is suggested that an arcade games operator is the likeliest occupier.

“Cleethorpes already has an abundance of holiday properties that fit in with the ethos of the area, these proposed ‘holiday lodges’ would over-saturate the market,” said a woman from Elliston Street, Cleethorpes.

“We already have Thorpe Park/the Fitties, the Beachcomber, and more recently Premier Inn down this way on,” said another objector questioning the need for more accommodation.

Longing for leisure

There is also scepticism about the project’s attractiveness to visitors.

A number of objectors also called for more information about which leisure operators were approached in the past and turned down the site. Adventure Golf, Merlin (Bear Grylls adventure concept), Paulton’s, Drayton Manor, Gullivers and Blackpool Leisure Beach were all approached after Pleasure Island shut down.

So too were large gym, bowling alley and bingo operators after the mixed-use development idea began. But these showed little to no interest, according to the developers.

A bowling alley and indoor wave unit were interested in November but dismissed as “only fit-out opportunities rather than viable development propositions”.

Site road access, proximity to nearby properties and construction length

Residents and regular visitors to the area have also raised several location specific concerns. The vehicle access to the development via Meridian Road is picked up on.

“The road to the Meridian car park area is completely unsuitable for vehicular access to this site,” said a resident of Elliston Street. “This will affect access to this car park where people come to just sit and watch the birds etc or

walk in peace.”

Wildlife and environmental worries

There are a number of environment and wildlife objections, too varied to mention all here.

A man from Seaford Road, Cleethorpes, focused on the construction period’s effects: “The eco-system will face heavy disturbance for eight years, destroying nesting sites for protected species of birds and roosting areas for all the protected species of bats. These will likely be lost forever due to the level of human activity during and after the completion.”

Air pollution, dust and traffic tailbacks were the construction warnings of a North Sea Lane resident.

