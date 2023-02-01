Police hunt for wanted Grimsby men
Can you help us find 41-year-old Andrew Marshall and 43-year-old man Daniel Grant, both from Grimsby?
Andrew is wanted on prison recall and is believed to have links to Scunthorpe. If you see him, or know where he is, you can contact us on our non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference 23*14136
Daniel is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court. If you can help us locate Daniel, you can contact us on 101, quoting 23*10605
Alternatively, if you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
