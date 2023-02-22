Pre-trial hearing for man charged with Lilia Valutyte murder in Boston

Lilia was stabbed while playing in the street with her sister

The case of a man charged with murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte in Boston has been adjourned until later this month.

Lilia was found with a stab wound to her chest in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28 last year.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with her murder and his case was today (Wednesday) listed before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Skebas, who is currently remanded into custody, did not appear in court for the hearing and was represented by barrister Andrew Campbell Tiech KC and his junior John McNally.

The Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Christopher Donellan KC.

No pleas were entered and Judge Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court before a High Court Judge on 28 February. That hearing is expected to last two days.

Lilia suffered the stab wound as she played in the street in broad daylight with her sister.

Footage showed her playing hula-hoop with her younger sibling minutes before the alleged attack at 6.20pm on Thursday July 28.

An inquest in Lincoln heard that Harry Potter fan Lilia died from a stab wound to the chest.

Skebas, a 22-year-old fruitpicker, was arrested two days later at his home in Boston.

