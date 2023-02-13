Rugby Report: Busy weekend of action for Lincolnshire clubs

Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Grimsby, Bourne, Boston, North Hykeham, Spalding and Barton were among the winning sides on a busy weekend of rugby action involving Lincolnshire clubs.

Louie Cooke amassed a haul of 12 points as Lincoln’s 1st XV made it back-to-back victories with a 17-0 home win against Birstall in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Cooke slotted over a penalty to give Lincoln a narrow 3-0 lead going in at the break. The fly-half then ran in for a try, which he also converted, after a great break by Lincoln’s man-of-the-match Dan Hill.

After some good forward carries, Olly Stringer ran a great line from 30 metres and took the tackle before Matt Keeton was held up just short of the line.

Off the breakdown Sam Cowles drove over from close range to score a try. Cooke added the extras to complete the victory for fourth-placed Lincoln.

Player of the match Adrian Magee was among the try scorers as Lincoln’s 3rd XV claimed a 31-26 victory away against near neighbours Newark.

Gary Cain, Paul Swaby, Alex ‘Snowy’ Cotterill, and Kodi Strand also scored tries for Lincoln and Alex Brodrick kicked three conversions.

The match also saw Darren Tinsley, and his sons Josh and Ryan, all on the pitch together for Lincoln for the first time in around five years, while club stalwart Adam ‘Trig’ Kelleher also made his playing comeback.

Lincoln Ladies battled hard and showed great team spirit in what was a tough afternoon with a 32-3 home defeat against unbeaten league leaders Long Eaton.

Vice captain Emily Nelson, who was deputising as captain for the injured Abi Lee, slotted over a penalty for Lincoln.

Ruth Foster grabbed two tries for Long Eaton and former England rugby league international Clare McGinnis, Teagan Bradley, Libby Bonas, and Beth Slater each scored one. Slater also added one conversion.

Lorna McKinlay impressed on her debut for Lincoln and was named as the home side’s player of the match, while Katie Onn produced some good carries after coming of the bench to make her first appearance for the club.

Fellow new recruits Claire Hanson-Church and Sarah Fox-Fiddes also performed positively and gained valuable game time for Lincoln.

Womens’ Rugby

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Ewa Jasek crossed for four tries as Scunthorpe Women made it back-to-back league victories with a 53-5 home win against York RI Women.

Sophie Bullass and Debbie Smith each grabbed a brace of tries for the hosts, while Ella Nutbrown scored one.

Cassie Milestone successfully kicked four conversions to complete a great victory for Scunthorpe.

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Caterlyn Etherington scored a hat-trick of tries as unbeaten league leaders Boston Ladies won 34-10 at Burton.

Cat Neville, Lillie Smith, and Maisie Austin also scored tries for Boston, while Hannah Booth successfully slotted over two conversions in Boston’s ninth league win in as many games.

Sleaford Ladies battled hard to secure a 14-14 draw away against Sileby Town Ladies, in a game which was played at the ground of Melton Mowbray.

Rachell Cozens and Bethan Owen both scored tries for Sleaford and Aimee Jepson successfully kicked two conversions.

Gainsborough Ladies showed great team spirit and fought valiantly until the end during their 59-15 home defeat against Market Harborough.

Chelsea Palmer and Jazz Clark both score tries for Gainsborough. Palmer also slotted over a penalty and Clark added one conversion.

Beth Parsons was named as Gainsborough’s forward of the match and Clark as their best back.

Gainsborough also said they were grateful for some Grimsby girls playing for them in a hard-fought match.

Grimsby Ladies didn’t let anything stop them from enjoying their first home game of the season despite the result ending in a 60-7 win for Belper.

Emily Willby scored Grimsby’s try with captain Rebecca Tacey adding the conversion on a sponsors day sponsored by The Bathroom Centre, Mike Kelly, Matt Hood, and Councillor Ron Shepherd.

Other Results – Men’s Rugby

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe produced a strong performance to pick up their second league victory of the season with a 28-27 home win against West Bridgford.

Nick Syddall, Ben Hyde, Will Harrison, and Josh Clarke all scored tries to secure a bonus point win for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot off Clarke, who successfully kicked two penalties and one conversion.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), captain George Grant was among the try scorers as Market Rasen & Louth claimed a 49-12 home victory over Ashbourne.

Marius Berger grabbed a brace of tries for Rasen and Lloyd Buck, Sam Lempard, Callum Dufton, and Jake Pryer each scored one. Spen Holvey successfully converted all seven tries.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Bourne claimed first team bragging rights with a 29-22 victory in their derby clash at Stamford.

Bourne captain Sam Evison crossed for one try, as well as kicking three conversions and one penalty.

Jack Berry, Sam Harby and Jamie Colangelo also scored tries to secure a bonus point victory for Bourne.

The second teams of the two clubs also played against each other on Saturday afternoon, with Stamford winning 21-7. Dave Maudsley scored Bourne’s try which was converted by captain Jack Lagdon.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), promotion-chasing Boston continued their good form with an impressive 48-15 win at Gainsborough.

Sean Bishop and Mason Coulam crossed for two tries apiece for Boston, while Rowan Mason Tom Loveley, and James Bray each scored one.

Boston’s man-of-the-match Wayne Harley successfully kicked five conversions and one penalty.

Kieron Smythe and Ben Watson both scored tries for Gainsborough, with Brad Beresford adding one conversion and a penalty.

Grimsby secured their third league win in a row with another impressive performance in a 55-10 home win against Belper.

Lewis Newsum and Will Stowe both grabbed a brace of tries, while Jess Matthews, Evan Picking and Baden Kerr each scored one.

Grimsby were also awarded a penalty try, while Matthews slotted over five conversions and one penalty.

Grimsby’s 2nd XV were also in action as Josh Groves scored a try in a 55-5 defeat at Goole.

Kesteven were awarded a home walkover against Bakewell Mannerians.

Kesteven’s 2nd XV – the Baa Baas – won 47-24 at Melton Mowbray, including a first try for the club for Neil Robertskin.

Sam Gilbert, Henry Parker, Davey Hodgson, Jack Johnson, Toby Firth and Joe Dickenson were among the try scorers for Kesteven.

Theo Mussell and a young player called Sam both made their debuts for Kesteven.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed Spalding were awarded a home walkover against St Neots.

Spalding’s 2nd XV secured a 29-26 victory over Skegness.

Patrick Chawner grabbed a brace of tries for Skegness and Mason East and Chad Birch each scored one, with John Hummel kicking three conversions.

Spalding’s Vets team were also victorious by the same scoreline after a strong performance against Deeping Dinosaurs.

Paul Richardson, Matt Tapley, Ciaran Thomson, and Richard Preece all scored tries for Deepings, with the latter also adding three conversions.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), North Hykeham produced an excellent comeback from 17-0 down to win 24-22 away against promotion-chasing Nottingham Medics.

Steve Quinlan, Dan Furneaux, and James Husband all scored tries for Hykeham, who were also awarded a penalty try.

Rob Booth slotted over one conversion to ensure a narrow victory on the road for Hykeham.

Cian Mclarnon crossed for a brace of tries as Sleaford claimed an impressive 44-22 against a battling Cleethorpes side.

Gaz Ambler, Barijon Kite, Mark Davies and Jack Osborne also scored tries for Sleaford, who were also awarded a penalty try.

Sleaford’s remaining points were kicked by Tim O’Sullivan and Callum Kopp.

Captain Issac Machon, Jack Robinson, Harry Parker, and Morgan Adams all scored tries for Cleethorpes.

Adams also added one conversion for Cleethorpes.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Stamford College Old Boys battled hard in a 34-14 home defeat against promotion-chasing Rugby Lions.

Tyler Houston and Carl Brierley Lewis both scored tries for Stamford, who were without captain Callum Fraser.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of Brierley Lewis who kicked two conversions.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, vice captain Joe Rhoades was among the try scorers as Barton & District claimed an impressive 22-15 win at Pocklington.

Luke Matthews, Tom Marlow, and Jake Williams also scored tries for Barton, while captain Oliver Brett added one conversion.

It was a memorable afternoon for Barton which included a man-of-the-match performance from Lee Dowson.

