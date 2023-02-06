1 min ago

Rugby Report: Lincoln, Boston, Grimsby, Bourne, Horncastle and Skegness all win

A round-up of the weekend’s local rugby action
Lincoln, Boston, Grimsby, and Bourne were among the winning teams at the weekend, while Hykeham battled to a draw against Newark.

Captain Lewis Wilson grabbed a brace of tries in a man-of-the-match performance as Lincoln’s 1st XV bounced back to winning ways with a 17-0 home win against promotion rivals Loughborough in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Dan Hill also ran in for a try after great work by Jack Noquet who outpaced the winger and beat another player to set him up to score.

Lincoln’s remaining points came via the boot of Louie Cooke, who kicked one conversion.

Lincoln’s 1st XV beat promotion rivals Loughborough 17-0.

The result means that Lincoln have won seven of their eight home league games this season and remain fourth in the league table.

Brian Kelly’s men are now only three points behind third-placed Loughborough.

Lincoln’s Director of Rugby Dougie Gordon with 1st XV captain, and man-of-the-match, Lewis Wilson.

Lincoln’s Colts were also in action at home against Spalding with Sam Jones, Louis Johnson, and Max Thompson all scoring tries in a battling 29-15 defeat.

Spalding captain Will Stevenson grabbed a brace of tries in a game played in great spirit by both sides.

Tom Stevenson and Ronnie Crowfoot also scored tries for Spalding, while James Holland successfully kicked two conversions and a penalty. Callum Ferguson added one conversion.

Ladies Rugby

Tiana Woollaston scored two tries during a great cup win for Boston Ladies. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Boston Ladies are now through to the quarter final of the National Junior Cup after a 47-0 home win against Burton.

Hannah Booth, Tiana Woollaston, and Maisie Austin each crossed for a brace of tries for Boston.

Boston’s Paige Heeley running at the defence. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Caitlin Etherington was among the try scorers for Boston Ladies. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Caitlin Etherington also scored a try for Boston and Booth successfully kicked six conversions.

Booth was named as Boston’s back of the match and Arlene Moxon was named as the Lincolnshire side’s best forward.

Jordan Mindham-Wright in action for Boston Ladies against Burton. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Boston’s Lycia Elston running at the Burton defence. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Boston’s Max Heeley powering through the Burton defence. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Stamford Women travelled to face higher league opposition in the quarter final of the RFU Women’s Junior Plate.

Stamford battled hard against Lichfield Greens with Hannah Dennis scoring their only try of the match in a 20-5 defeat.

Hannah Dennis scored Stamford’s only try of the match in a 20-5 defeat.

Kesteven Ladies showed great determination during their match against Mellish. | Photo: Graham Smith

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Kesteven showed great heart and determination, and had good travelling support, in their 29-5 defeat at Mellish.

Natalie Sutton and Nicola Webster both impressed on their debuts for Kesteven, while a number of backs showed great versatility as a number had to play in the forwards due to unavailability.

Kesteven’s only try was scored by Bronagh Dempster after quick passing with great hands down the line.  After the match Natalie Sutton was presented with her Kesteven Ladies’ pheasant pin.

Other Men’s Results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe picked up two bonus points as Lewis scored his first try for the 1st XV in a 34-27 defeat at Driffield.

James Dyson, Ash Dibdin, and Josh Bird also scored tries for Scunthorpe, while Tom Alldridge successfully kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Scunthorpe’s Clarke Murray running at the Sheffield defence. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – claimed a 26-19 victory in their match against Sheffield Tigers which included two tries for Matty Mason.

Jack Rowbotham and Charlie Turner also scored tries for Scunthorpe and Jake Goodison kicked three conversions.

Cam Christer winning a lineout for Scunthorpe. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

Charlie Turner was among the try scorers for Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – against Sheffield Tigers. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North). Market Rasen & Louth travelled to Ilkeston without captain George Grant and battled hard in a 26-12 defeat.

Jake Pryer and Callum Dufton both scored tries for Rasen and Spen Holvey added one conversion.

Jamie Colangelo was among the try scorers for Bourne. | Photo: Alan Hancock

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Harry Thornburn and Jamie Colangelo both scored tries as fourth-placed Bourne inflicted a first defeat of the season to knock former league leaders Vipers off top spot in the table.

Bourne’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Sam Evison, who successfully slotted over two conversions and three penalties.

Bourne’s Sam Harby trying to shrug off the defence. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Gary Farrell in action for Bourne against Vipers. | Photo: Alan Hancock

The result also means that Bourne have now won five league games in a row.

Jake Appleby with a strong carry for Bourne. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Bourne’s Conor Kelly and Sam Thornburn jackling. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Fifth-placed Stamford bounced back to winning ways with a hard-fought 14-3 away win at Northampton Casuals.

Jack Jones scored a brace of tries for Stamford and Harry Bentley added two conversions.

Rowan Mason diving over for a try for Boston. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), promotion-chasing Boston made it three wins in a row with an impressive 34-7 home victory against Nottingham Moderns.

Tom Loveley grabbed a brace of tries for Boston and Sean Bishop, Rowan Mason, and Mason Coulam each scored one.

Mason Coulam was among the try scorers for Boston. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Lewis Eldin in action for Boston against Nottingham Moderns. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Boston’s Sean Bishop dotting the ball down for a try. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Boston captain Ross Noble offloading the ball. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Matt Bray, who successfully kicked three conversions and one penalty.

Third-placed Boston are now just two points behind Nottingham Casuals in second and six off leaders Mansfield.

Boston teammates Josh Cook and Mason Coulam celebrate together. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Boston’s Tom Loveley going over for one of his two tries. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Chris Moore in action for Grimsby after coming back from four months out due to injury. | Photo: Michael Stringer

There was only two points in it in the all-Lincolnshire clash between Grimsby and Kesteven.

Grimsby built up a commanding 26-3 lead thanks to a brace of tries for captain Mike Porter and one each for Evan Picking and Baden Kerr.

Grimsby captain Mike Porter crossed for two tries to help his side to victory over Kesteven. | Photo: Jo Moore

Kesteven captain Robert Sheardown in action against Grimsby. | Photo: Jo Moore

Evan Picking crossing for a try for Grimsby. | Photo: Michael Stringer

Grimsby’s remaining points came via the boot of Jess Matthews, who successfully kicked three conversions.

Kesteven started to mount a comeback and crossed for three converted tries, but Grimsby held on for their second successive league win.

Grimsby’s Evan Picking on his way to scoring his try. | Photo: Michael Stringer

Grimsby’s Will Stow preparing to steal the ball after Kieran Dinnes made a tackle. | Photo: Jo Moore

Gainsborough’s 1st XV huddled together. | Photo: Tom Ellis

Brothers Jordan and Brad Beresford both scored tries as Gainsborough battled hard in a 29-18 home defeat against league leaders Mansfield.

Ben Watson also scored a try for Gainsborough and Robbie Goodyear slotted over a penalty, while Kieron Smythe was named as the Lincolnshire side’s man-of-the-match.

Martin Rice jumping in the lineout for Gainsborough. | Photo: Tom Ellis

Spalding captain Luke Turner on the charge. | Photo: John Constable

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), Spalding lost only their fourth out of 16 league games so far this season in a battling 36-26 defeat at Melton Mowbray.

Jack Patrick grabbed a brace of tries for Spalding and Will Shields and James Luto each scored one.

Spalding’s Conall Mason about to offload the ball. | Photo: John Constable

George Douglas winning a lineout for Spalding. | Photo: John Constable

Conall Mason kicked three conversions for Spalding. | Photo: John Constable

Spalding’s remaining points came via the boot of Conall Mason, who successfully kicked three conversions.

James Husband diving over for a try for North Hykeham. | Photo: Ryan Huckstep

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), North Hykeham showed great spirit in a hard-fought 29-29 draw at home against Newark’s 2nd XV.

Max Foster, Richard Bevan, Mark Munton, Sam Cooke and James Husband all scored tries for Hykeham.

Foster successfully slotted over two conversions to ensure Hykeham would take a share of the spoils.

North Hykeham’s Dan Furneaux jumping in the lineout. | Photo: Ryan Huckstep

North Hykeham’s Sam Cooke crossing for a try against Newark. | Photo: Ryan Huckstep

Sleaford ran promotion-chasing Nottingham Medics close and picked up two bonus points in a tough away game which ended in a narrow 31-27 defeat.

Tyler Stephenson, Ben Hitchcock, and Shaun Fisher all scored tries for Sleaford, while Tim O’Sullivan kicked one conversion and a penalty.

Sleaford were also awarded a penalty try during the match, which at one point they led 27-21, but ultimately a mistake they made in the final two minutes provided decisive.

Cleethorpes travelled to Meden Vale with a bare 15 and stuck together throughout, never giving up despite a difficult result – a 38-0 defeat.

In NLD Merit Table East 1, Joseph Preston crossed for two tries as Skegness enjoyed a successful away game with a 56-24 victory against Market Rasen & Louth Wolfhounds.

Mason East, Ashley Dennis, Matthew Coley, Patrick Chawner, Carlos Reyes, and Rafal Drzewiecki also scored tries for Skegness and John Hummel successfully kicked eight conversions.

Horncastle enjoyed a great win over Boston. | Photo: Dave Stow

Olly Caswell and Phil Wingham crossed for a brace of tries apiece as Horncastle recorded an impressive 41-7 victory at Boston’s 2nd XV.

Sheridan Judge, Jake Taylor and Jack Cooke also scored tries for Horncastle, while Troy Willerton added three conversions.

Horncastle’s Phil Wingham breaking through the line. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Number Eight Liam Todd was named as Horncastle’s man-of-the-match and captain Mike Hoyes said “the whole team just clicked and everything just fell into place” and that he’s “Never been so proud of the boys and it was a fantastic result for the lads and great progress for the club as a whole.”

Boston captain Jake Blanshard scored their try, which was converted by Bruno Hall and flanker James Baker was named as the man-of-the-match for the hosts.

Boston’s 2nd XV captain Jake Blanshard with the ball as Horncastle’s Luke Taylor makes the tackle. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Flanker James Baker was named as Boston’s man-of-the-match against Horncastle. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Stamford College Old Boys’ 2nd XV in action against Rushden & Higham. | Photo: Sam Duncan

Stamford College Old Boys’ 2nd XV battled hard in a narrow 24-17 defeat against Rushden & Higham.

Kev Pulley, Alan Flanders and Joe Austin scored the tries for the Lincolnshire side and Jamie Jenkins added one conversion.

Deepings’s Under-17s were delighted after their win against Sleaford. | Photo: Claire Bamford

Daniel Foreman, Will Walker, Charlie Starr, Chris Jones, and Ben Burke all scored tries as Deepings’ Under-17s secured a 27-22 win against Sleaford.

The remaining points for Deepings came via the boot of Jones, who successfully kicked one conversion.

Deepings had trailed 22-5, but showed great character in the final 10 minutes to turn the game around.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.