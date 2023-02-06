Sadness as Lincolnshire village pub announces closure

The tenants hinted that they may have new plans

Customers have expressed their sadness after a village pub near Bourne announced its closure at the weekend.

The Five Bells Inn in Main Street in Edenham near Bourne said on Saturday, February 4 that the “closure was immediate”.

However, the tenants also hinted on its Facebook page to “not remove the page just yet” as “we look forward to the future and maybe something new”.

In a statement the pub’s tenants said: “It is with the greatest regret we are having to announce the closure of The Five Bells – Edenham. Sadly the owner of the building has decided to sell up, or at the very least tie a new tenant into a much higher value lease. After weighing up our options, as a family and team we have decided that we can not take the pub on in this fashion.

“I am sure if you have followed our journey, you would know that myself and my family have given it so much …time, love, attention. We have listened and adapted where needed but this wasn’t going to be enough.

“We thank you for the continued support you had shown us, we are gutted the village is losing the pub again whether that be for the short or long term and we are thankful for the memories made.

“This closure is immediate, this is not how we wanted our ending. However as suggested, we are not willing to run it till it can’t be run no more. We look forward to the future & maybe something new…Don’t remove the page just yet.”

Customers replied with their messages of support, including Suzanne Scott who said: “Such a shame. You guys did an amazing job and turned that pub around.”

Julie Stevenson said: “Oh no, we loved coming to you, you always provided great food, friendly service and you made our family Christmas get together a fantastic day. So, so sorry to hear this news you were absolutely fantastic.”

Karen Foster added: “Such a shame. We have visited and eaten with yourselves a few times now and have always enjoyed both the food and the atmosphere. Good luck with whatever you move onto.”

