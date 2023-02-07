Skegness and Boston railway stations promised multi million pound revamps

Skegness and Boston train stations will be transformed with more than £6 million of investment.

Made possible by the Government Town Deal Fund, the two stations will be completely redeveloped with new cafes, customer waiting and toilet facilities.

Skegness

East Midlands Railways, working with the Connected Coast Town Deal, announced an investment of more than £3.3 million at Skegness Railway Station.

Skegness customers can expect a new accessible toilet and changing places facility, two new start up offices, a community cafe and retail provisions.

Development will start later this year, and will also include advancements in electrics and heating systems, IT and security.

In addition, improvements will be made to the taxi-drop off area, pedestrian access and waste storage.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for EMR, said: “The development will transform Skegness station as the gateway to the town, by encouraging integration with the surrounding community and offering an improved customer experience to all station visitors.”

Councillor Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, added: “Having a welcoming, accessible and passenger-focussed railway station is vitally important to our residents who use the station for work and pleasure as well as visitors and holidaymakers who stay here. For many tourists, their first impression of Skegness starts when they arrive at the station, so it is vitally important they have a good experience”

Boston

The redevelopment of Boston Railway Station will be made possible with £2.8 million of Government Town Deal investment.

The EMR project, with the Boston Town Dean and the Railway Heritage Trust, has been billed as a new gateway with the town.

Boston customers will be able to use a new community cafe, bookable community space, improved toilet facilities, two new start-up offices and customer waiting facilities.

There will also be heating, IT and security upgrades and customer flow will be improved.

Neil Kempster, Chair of Boston Town Deal said: “The refurbishment of Boston Railway Station will have a significant impact for the town for both local people and visitors to Boston.

“Enhancing this key transport link into the town was seen as an important strategic aim for the Town Deal which will have a positive impact on the town centre.

“With these improvements, the station will offer a better experience for everyone, whether making a journey or making use of the community facilities on offer.

“This project will enhance the railway station’s role and will bring increased footfall into the station. We look forward to seeing the work progress.”

Robert Goulding, Station & Depot Portfolio Surveyor for Network Rail said: “Delivering a better station for rail passengers in Boston will make a huge difference for the community and visitors to the town.

“Working with expert partners, this investment will not only provide comfortable, modern facilities to wait for a train, but it’ll also allow local people to connect in dedicated spaces. I’m looking forward to seeing the transformation get underway.”