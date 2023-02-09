Skegness man accused of sexual offence using his finger
Granted bail and told not to contact the complainant
A Skegness man has made a first appearance in court accused of a sexual offence.
Jamie Dyer, 30, is charged with using a finger to assault a woman aged 16 or over in Skegness on November 26 last year.
Dyer, of West End, Hogsthorpe, appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
The case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for a hearing on March 8.
Dyer was granted bail with the condition not to contact the complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
